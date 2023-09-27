trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667646
ISRO Breaking: ISRO Chief's big statement - ISRO will send spacecraft to Mars

Sep 27, 2023
ISRO Breaking: ISRO Chief's big statement has come, he said that we are busy preparing for the next mission, which includes study of vanishing stars, study of Venus, sending spacecraft to Mars.
