trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653732
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Modi ISRO Visit LIVE: PM Modi has reached Bangalore directly from Greece today after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. During this he went to the command center of ISRO and talked to S Somnath as well as many scientists. Know what said something.
Follow Us

All Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
play icon5:34
 Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon9:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals

Trending Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
play icon5:34
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon9:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
modi isro visit,narendra modi visit isro,pm modi isro,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,modi isro chief,modi meets isro chairman,modi meets isro chief,pm modi meets isro scientist,pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,pm modi in bengaluru isro,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,bangalore isro headquarters,pm modi isro speech,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,ISRO,Moon Mission,