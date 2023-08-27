trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654341
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big statement! 14 days are very important for the mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO Chief Somnath gave a big statement, he said that the rover's work on the moon is complete, every step of the rover is being monitored and these 14 days are very important to complete the mission.
