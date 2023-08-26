trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653816
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath on August 26 explained the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through visual effects. PM Modi met the ISRO scientists involved in Chandrayaan-3 at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. Prime Minister, who was in Greece following South Africa, landed in Bengaluru on August 26. Chandrayaan-3 on August 23 scripted history by becoming the first nation in the world to land on the south pole of the moon.
