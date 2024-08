videoDetails

ISRO Launches SSLV D3 Satellite, Watch Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

SSLV-D3 Launching Update: Today is the historic launch of ISRO. Observation satellite EOS-8 is being launched with this launch. Apart from this, a small satellite SR-0 DEMOSAT will be flown. During this time these satellites will revolve at an altitude of 475 kilometers.