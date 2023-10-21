trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678066
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: When ISRO came to a halt, Kalpana Chawla remembered

|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Gaganyaan Mission LIVE: India's space agency ISRO has successfully conducted the first manned mission trial. This trial mission has taken place from Sriharikot in Andhra Pradesh. But, when this mission stopped 3 times…I remembered the story of Kalpana Chawla.
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: ISRO will conduct trials of the first manned mission
 ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: ISRO will conduct trials of the first manned mission
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Top News Today: 100 big news today
2 American women freed from Hamas captivity, Biden's warning to terrorists!
2 American women freed from Hamas captivity, Biden's warning to terrorists!

