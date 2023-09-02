trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656685
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO to create history again today

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
ISRO Sun Mission: Rehearsals for the launch of ISRO's Sun Mission Aditya-L1 (Aditya-L1) have also been completed. ISRO's most reliable rocket PSLV-C57 will leave Aditya-L1 in the Earth's Lower Earth Orbit.
Follow Us

All Videos

India will move towads Sun in few hours
play icon9:39
India will move towads Sun in few hours
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
play icon4:2
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
play icon0:53
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder
play icon0:44
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder
Viral Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of Asia Cup Match
play icon10:36
Viral Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of Asia Cup Match

Trending Videos

India will move towads Sun in few hours
play icon9:39
India will move towads Sun in few hours
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
play icon4:2
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
play icon0:53
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder
play icon0:44
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder
Viral Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of Asia Cup Match
play icon10:36
Viral Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of Asia Cup Match
aditya l1 mission,aditya- l1,aditya l1 launch countdown,aditya l1 mission launch date,aditya l1 mission pakistan reaction,Aditya L1 Mission Launch Time,mission aditya l1,mission aditya l1 launch date,mission aditya l1 details,mission aditya l1 launch date and time,mission surya,mission suryayan,mission suryan,mission suryayaan,suryayaan,suryayan isro,mission sun,mission sun isro,Sun mission,sun mission isro,Solar Mission,solar mission aditya l1,