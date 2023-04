videoDetails

ISRO to launch test mission for Gaganyan in May

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

India is preparing to send manned mission in space with indigenous technology. In this connection, ISRO will launch a test mission for Gaganyan in May. There are plans to send a manned mission to the rocket by the end of 2024.