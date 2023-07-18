trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637000
“It is a big loss…” leaders condole demise of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18 in Bengaluru. Several leaders along the political spectrum condoled his demise.
