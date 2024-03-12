NewsVideos
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Haryana Political Crisis: Haryana CM Manohar Lal has resigned from his post. This decision was taken in the meeting of the legislative party. The new Chief Minister of Haryana will be sworn in at 4 o'clock. Whereas former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda has said about the alliance that it was a selfish alliance, it was broken for selfish reasons.

