It was announced in bahraich mosque that whoever is found, kill him - Vinod Mishra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
A big revelation has come to light regarding the Bahraich violence. Vinod Mishra, who was injured in the violence, has claimed that an inciting announcement was made from the mosque just before the violence. According to Mishra, it was said in that announcement that whoever is found, kill him... Vinod Mishra revealed that after this announcement the atmosphere became very tense... and violence broke out.

