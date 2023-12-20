trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701226
Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: This is your responsibility, says AK Bajpai

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Politics has intensified after TMC MP imitated Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Today President Draupadi Murmu also condemned the mockery of the Vice President. The Prime Minister also called the Vice President and expressed his grief. He also said that I have been facing such insult for 20 years.

pm modi on jagdeep dhankar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar mimicry video,dhankhad mimicry,dhankar mimicry video,dhankar in rajya sabha,dhankar mimicry full video,141 mps suspended,Breaking News,jagdeep dhankhar rahul gandhi,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar,kalyan banerjee video,jagdeep dhankhar kalyan banerjee,tmc mp kalyan banerjee,parliament winter session 2023,Parliament security breach,dhankar mimicry row,pm modi reaction on dhankar mimicry row,Hindi News,Modi,