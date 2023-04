videoDetails

Jail Administration refused Atiq Ahmed on his request to meet son Ali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, Mafia Atiq Ahmed was shifted from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail on Wednesday. When Atiq's health worsened, mafia requested to meet his son Ali to which the jail administration refused.