Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur. In which a major accident was averted. Let us tell you that this accident happened while the plane was being parked in the parking apron.
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory

