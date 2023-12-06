trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695775
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:02 AM IST
Miscreants killed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. Gangster Rohit Godara has taken the responsibility of the murder and Rohit Godara is associated with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Play Icon37:28
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
Play Icon29:47
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
Deshhit: Will listen to Kashmiris, not Pakistan, says Amit Shah
Play Icon25:9
Deshhit: Will listen to Kashmiris, not Pakistan, says Amit Shah
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena chief killed
Play Icon48:37
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena chief killed
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
Play Icon9:57
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!

Trending Videos

India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
play icon37:28
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
play icon29:47
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
Deshhit: Will listen to Kashmiris, not Pakistan, says Amit Shah
play icon25:9
Deshhit: Will listen to Kashmiris, not Pakistan, says Amit Shah
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena chief killed
play icon48:37
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena chief killed
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
play icon9:57
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev gogamedi,Sukhdev Singh,sukhdev gogamedi live,sukhdev singh gogamedi live,jaipur news today sukhdev singh gogamedi cctv footage,sukhdev singh gogamedi ki hatya,karni sena live news today,sukhdev singh gogamedi speech,sukhdev singh gogamedi video,sukhdev gogamedi ki hatya,sukhdev singh gogamedi live news,sukhdev singh gogamedi hatyakand,karni sena sukhdev singh gogamedi ka video,gogamedi shot dead video,Rajput,baba balaknath news,