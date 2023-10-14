trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675324
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him "Enemy Of Canada" On Posters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
The Central government upgraded the security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the 'Y' category to 'Z', on Thursday.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
play icon5:32
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
play icon1:7
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
play icon11:16
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
play icon7:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash
play icon3:29
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash

Trending Videos

Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
play icon5:32
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
play icon1:7
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
play icon11:16
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
play icon7:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash
play icon3:29
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash