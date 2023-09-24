trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666342
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on America tour, has given a big statement. This statement has come amid the Khalistan dispute between India and Canada. Jaishankar said that we have brought everyone together.
