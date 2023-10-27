trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680700
Jaishankar's action on Qatar hanging controversy case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Eight former Indian Navy personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on Thursday. All these eight Indian citizens are employees of Al Dahra Company who were detained last year in an alleged case of espionage. Meanwhile, this statement of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is going viral rapidly.
