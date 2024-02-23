trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724096
Jammu and Kashmir journalist Yana Mir praises India in Britain

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir journalist Yana Mir has given a big message to the whole world by giving a powerful speech in British Parliament. Yana has openly praised India in her speech. Yana had gone to Britain to participate in the program organized on the occasion of Pledge Day in British Parliament. Know what did Yana say in her speech?

