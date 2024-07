videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to be be included in budget

| Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Union Budget 2024-25: Big news related to the budget is coming. The accounts of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature will be presented in this year's budget. The complete details will be kept in English and Hindi. The countdown for the budget has started. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am.