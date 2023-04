videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Small bridge collapses in Chenani area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

In Udhampur, an accident has occurred due to the collapse of a small bridge in Chenani. The small bridge could not bear the burden of the people celebrating Baisakhi and broke down. Because of which 6 people have been injured in this accident.