NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir : Terrible road accident in Jhajjar Kotli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Accident: A terrible road accident has come to light from Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu and Kashmir. About 10 people have died after the bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge from the bridge. Know the current situation and how this road accident happened.

All Videos

Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr
6:56
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr
Shahbad dairy murder case: “All angles being investigated….”, informs DCP Outer North Delhi
1:45
Shahbad dairy murder case: “All angles being investigated….”, informs DCP Outer North Delhi
Great victory for Chennai Super Kings
5:52
Great victory for Chennai Super Kings
Big disclosure in Delhi murder case
10:23
Big disclosure in Delhi murder case

Trending Videos

0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
6:56
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr
1:45
Shahbad dairy murder case: “All angles being investigated….”, informs DCP Outer North Delhi
5:52
Great victory for Chennai Super Kings
10:23
Big disclosure in Delhi murder case
jammu kashmir bus accident,jammu kashmir bus accident today,jammu kashmir news army bus accident,jammu kashmir news bus accident,amrtisar to katra,amritsar to katra bus,amritsar to katra by road,amritsar to katra bus accident,amritsar to katra bus service,Bus accident,bus accident news today,bus accident in jammu today,bus accident in jammu,bus accident amritsar,bus accident amritsar to katra,accident,accident in jhajjar kotla,road accident in jammu,Zee News,