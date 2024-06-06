videoDetails

What Naidu & Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP

| Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: After the election results, the political stir in Delhi was intense on Wednesday. NDA is going to take over the chair of power for the third time. A meeting will be held at the BJP headquarters on June 7... in which Narendra Modi will be elected the leader of the parliamentary party. CMs of BJP-ruled states will also attend the meeting... On the evening of June 8, Narendra Modi can take oath as PM for the third time at Rashtrapati Bhavan... but before the swearing-in, pressure politics has started in Delhi... According to sources, TDP with 16 seats has demanded 3 cabinet posts and 2 minister of state posts in exchange for support, while JDU with 12 seats has expressed its desire for 3 cabinet posts and 2 minister of state posts. JDU has also given the list of preferred ministries. There may be a tussle between the two on one demand, because both TDP and JDU have demanded the post of Speaker.