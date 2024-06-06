Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755604
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What Naidu & Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP

|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: After the election results, the political stir in Delhi was intense on Wednesday. NDA is going to take over the chair of power for the third time. A meeting will be held at the BJP headquarters on June 7... in which Narendra Modi will be elected the leader of the parliamentary party. CMs of BJP-ruled states will also attend the meeting... On the evening of June 8, Narendra Modi can take oath as PM for the third time at Rashtrapati Bhavan... but before the swearing-in, pressure politics has started in Delhi... According to sources, TDP with 16 seats has demanded 3 cabinet posts and 2 minister of state posts in exchange for support, while JDU with 12 seats has expressed its desire for 3 cabinet posts and 2 minister of state posts. JDU has also given the list of preferred ministries. There may be a tussle between the two on one demand, because both TDP and JDU have demanded the post of Speaker.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of Day, June 6 2024
Play Icon10:33
Watch Top 100 News of Day, June 6 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is glory of Savitri Vrat?
Play Icon05:19
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is glory of Savitri Vrat?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin, 6 June 2024
Play Icon05:03
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin, 6 June 2024
DNA: What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?
Play Icon03:20
DNA: What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?
DNA: Is something big going to happen in Maharashtra?
Play Icon05:02
DNA: Is something big going to happen in Maharashtra?

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of Day, June 6 2024
play icon10:33
Watch Top 100 News of Day, June 6 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is glory of Savitri Vrat?
play icon5:19
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is glory of Savitri Vrat?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin, 6 June 2024
play icon5:3
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin, 6 June 2024
DNA: What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?
play icon3:20
DNA: What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?
DNA: Is something big going to happen in Maharashtra?
play icon5:2
DNA: Is something big going to happen in Maharashtra?