Nitish Kumar To Meet Newly-Elected JDU MPs in New Delhi

| Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: According to sources, CM Nitish will stay in Delhi till the oath. Will return to Patna after cabinet formation. Nitish's meeting with party MPs in Delhi today. Nitish Kumar's meeting with JDU MPs today. Can go to Rashtrapati Bhavan with NDA leaders. At the same time, a meeting is also going on at JP Nadda's house.