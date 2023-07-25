trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640142
Jammu Breaking: BSF foils infiltration attempt in Samba, BSF kills an intruder

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Jammu Breaking: BSF foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu Samba sector, while BSF killed an intruder. After which BSF is running a search operation in the area.
