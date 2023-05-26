NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Divisional Commissioner flags off Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra in Jammu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Kheer Bhawani Yatra 2023: Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kheer Bhawani Yatra has left for Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. In about 125 buses, 6000 passengers have left for the mother's darshan. Watch this report for more information related to this news.

All Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence

Trending Videos

2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
kheer bhawani yatra,kheer bhawani temple in srinagar,kheer bhawani mandir kashmir,kheer bhawani temple in srinagar red water,kheer bhawani mandir srinagar,Ganderbal,ganderbal news today,ganderbal kheer bhawani yatra,KHEER BHAWANI DARSHAN,Kheer Bhawani Mandir,kheer bhawani mandir jammu kashmir,kheer bhawani latest news,kheer bhawani temple kashmir,kheer bhawani today news,ganderbal darshan,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,today news,Zee Hindi,