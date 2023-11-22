trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691166
Jammu Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed in Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Rajouri Encounter: Two army soldiers have been martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter is going on for about 5 hours. Army has surrounded 3 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
