Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Restoring statehood is Congress’s priority - Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Jammu Kashmir Speech: Rahul Gandhi has sounded the bugle for Congress' election campaign in Jammu Kashmir. His rally is going on in Ramban. After this, Rahul Gandhi's rally will be held in Anantnag. He will also attend the Congress meeting.