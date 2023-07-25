trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Jammu kashmir Breaking: 2 associates of terrorists have been arrested in Baramulla, huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from both. both are related to the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Both had collected a huge amount of ammunition for target killing.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
 EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon4:39
 Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
 INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
play icon3:42
 Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon4:39
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
play icon3:42
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
jammu breaking,terrorist killed,Samba sector,BSF,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Jammu-Kashmir,BSF ने आंतिकयों का मंसूबा किया नाकाम,सांबा सेक्टर में पाक घुसपैठिया ढेर,BSF,Jammu Kashmir,India news,Pak intruder killed,Samba sector,India Pak border,BSF troops,घुसपैठिया,इंडिया न्यूज,पाक घुसपैठिया ढेर,सांबा सेक्टर,जम्मू में आतंकी ढेर,बिलबिला' उठा पाकिस्तान,