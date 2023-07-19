trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637311
JAMMU KASHMIR BREAKING: Terrorists target migrant laborers, shot 2 laborers

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
JAMMU KASHMIR BREAKING: Terrorists have targeted migrant laborers in Anantnag of JAMMU KASHMIR, where terrorists shot 2 laborers, after which both are undergoing treatment.
