Jammu Kashmir Security Forces foils Terrorist Conspiracy in Samba Sector

|Updated: May 02, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
As per latest reports, Security forces have achieved great success in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have foiled a major infiltration attempt. An infiltrator has been killed near Regal Post in Samba sector.

