videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: Watch LIVE Video of Doda Encounter

Sonam | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Encounter Update: Picture of Captain martyred in Doda encounter of Jammu and Kashmir surfaced. An encounter is going on between security forces and terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Captain Deepak Singh of 48 Rashtriya Rifles has been martyred while fighting terrorists in the forests of Patnitop.