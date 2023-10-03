trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670151
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir's security forces shots down 2-3 Terrorist in Rajouri

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter Today: Encounter underway between army and terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, about 2 to 3 terrorists have been killed. Know in detail in this report where the search operation of the Indian Army is going on and how many terrorists have been taken action against in the encounter so far.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get relief from Pitra Dosh?
play icon4:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get relief from Pitra Dosh?
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon11:1
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Pakistan's terrorist plan revealed! BJP-RSS and Hindu temples were the targets
play icon9:25
Pakistan's terrorist plan revealed! BJP-RSS and Hindu temples were the targets
India wins TOSS against Nepal for Asian Games Quarter Final Match
play icon0:51
India wins TOSS against Nepal for Asian Games Quarter Final Match
24 deaths witnessed within 24 hours in Nanded Hospital
play icon1:52
24 deaths witnessed within 24 hours in Nanded Hospital

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get relief from Pitra Dosh?
play icon4:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get relief from Pitra Dosh?
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon11:1
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Pakistan's terrorist plan revealed! BJP-RSS and Hindu temples were the targets
play icon9:25
Pakistan's terrorist plan revealed! BJP-RSS and Hindu temples were the targets
India wins TOSS against Nepal for Asian Games Quarter Final Match
play icon0:51
India wins TOSS against Nepal for Asian Games Quarter Final Match
24 deaths witnessed within 24 hours in Nanded Hospital
play icon1:52
24 deaths witnessed within 24 hours in Nanded Hospital
jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,encounter in jammu and kashmir,encounter in jammu and kashmir today,indian army shots down 3 terrorists,security forces kills 3,J&K,j&k news today,J&K news,j&k live news,j&k encounter today,J&K encounter,encounter in rajouri,encounter in rajouri today,rajouri encounter news today hindi,rajouri encounter today live,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter today,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,trending news,