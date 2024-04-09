Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines with her serene visit to the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress, known for her elegance and grace, was spotted seeking blessings at the revered shrine, captivating fans with her spiritual demeanor.

Target Killing on non-Kashmiri in Jammu and Kashmir
Target Killing on non-Kashmiri in Jammu and Kashmir
Court to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Court to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Chaitra Navratri starts from today
Chaitra Navratri starts from today
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know all about Chaitra Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know all about Chaitra Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

