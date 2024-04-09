Advertisement
Chaitra Navratri starts from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Chaitra Navratri has begun in India from today. On this occasion, there is a huge crowd of devotees in the temples. Today Maa Shailputri will be worshipped. Know in detail in this report what is the atmosphere in the temples on the festival of Navratri?

