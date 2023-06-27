NewsVideos
videoDetails

Janjatiya Vikas | #JanJatiyaVikasHumaraPrayas | An Initiative under Azadi Ka @amritMahotsav

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Witness the legacy of Indigenous Tribes and their Ancient Traditions, Rich Culture, History and development. An initiative under Azadi Ka @AmritMahotsav by Ministry of Culture to celebrate the resilience, progress and inclusive development of India’s Tribal Heritage.

All Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary

Trending Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
Janjatiya Vikas | #JanJatiyaVikasHumaraPrayas | An Initiative under Azadi Ka @amritMahotsav,