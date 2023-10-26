trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680141
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Kshetra Trust Champat Rai confirmed January 22, 2024 as the date of installation of Lord Ram idol in the Garbhagriha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir
