Japan earthquake tremors felt twice

|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Earthquake in Japan 2024: Earthquake tremors were felt twice in Japan. The intensity of the first earthquake was measured at 5.9. The intensity of the second earthquake was measured at 4.8.

