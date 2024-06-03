हिन्दी
Japan earthquake tremors felt twice
Updated:
Jun 03, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Earthquake in Japan 2024: Earthquake tremors were felt twice in Japan. The intensity of the first earthquake was measured at 5.9. The intensity of the second earthquake was measured at 4.8.
All Videos
00:34
Mumbai's Lifeline Local trains runs late
04:49
Opposition urges from Election Commission regarding ballot paper
01:29
Best Growth in stock market ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
03:18
China's big prediction before India Lok Sabha Election Results
02:20
'My eyes become moist during the meditation...'says PM Modi After Meditate In Kanyakumari
