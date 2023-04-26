videoDetails

Japan's lunar lander which went up in a SpaceX rocket, likely crashed on moon

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Japan's lunar lander which went up in a SpaceX rocket, likely crashed on moon Japanese firm ispace's attempt to put a lander on the moon has ended in failure. This happened soon after the company lost contact with its lander. The employees of "ispace" bowed their heads in respect of the HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program. Reportedly, Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander was believed to have made a "hard landing" on the moon