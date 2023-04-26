NewsVideos
videoDetails

Japan's lunar lander which went up in a SpaceX rocket, likely crashed on moon

|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Japan's lunar lander which went up in a SpaceX rocket, likely crashed on moon Japanese firm ispace's attempt to put a lander on the moon has ended in failure. This happened soon after the company lost contact with its lander. The employees of "ispace" bowed their heads in respect of the HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program. Reportedly, Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander was believed to have made a "hard landing" on the moon

All Videos

Hitman Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL
4:18
Hitman Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches special coin
1:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches special coin
Taal Thok Ke: Around 700 Naxalites have been killed says Congress spokesperson
9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Around 700 Naxalites have been killed says Congress spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: BJP President of Chhattisgarh strongly attacked state government
9:8
Taal Thok Ke: BJP President of Chhattisgarh strongly attacked state government
Alaya F On Her First Solo Lead ‘U-Turn’, Comparisons With Samantha & More
Alaya F On Her First Solo Lead ‘U-Turn’, Comparisons With Samantha & More

Trending Videos

4:18
Hitman Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL
1:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches special coin
9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Around 700 Naxalites have been killed says Congress spokesperson
9:8
Taal Thok Ke: BJP President of Chhattisgarh strongly attacked state government
Alaya F On Her First Solo Lead ‘U-Turn’, Comparisons With Samantha & More