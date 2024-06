videoDetails

Jasprit Bumrahs Spectacular Effort Powers India to Thrilling Six-Run Win Over Pakistan

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

India has won the T-20 World Cup with a bang. India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs. Bumrah's brilliant performance brought India victory. Team India won by 6 runs in a thrilling match. Rishabh Pant played a brilliant innings of 42 runs. Team India's victory is being celebrated all over the country.