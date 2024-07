videoDetails

Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry at Rajya Sabha Speaker, Watch Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan Parliament Speech: When Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh called her 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' from the chair, she strongly objected to this issue. Jaya Bachchan said that even if you had just said Jaya Bachchan, it would have been fulfilled. She also got emotional on the Delhi coaching incident.Budget 2024: सदन में अमिताभ का नाम सुन क्यों भड़कीं जया बच्चन! |