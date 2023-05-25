NewsVideos
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
New Parliament Building: The rhetoric on the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is intense in Bihar. In this episode, a big statement of JDU's national president Lalan Singh has also come to the fore. He said that we have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament House. We are not going to the inauguration of the Parliament House.

