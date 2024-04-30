Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jignesh Mevani's PA Arrested in Amit Shah Fake Video Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Major action has been taken in Amit Shah's edited video case. Jignesh Mevani's PA and AAP worker RB Varia have been arrested from Ahmedabad.

All Videos

Prajwal Revanna Suspended from JDS in Karnataka Sex Scandal Video Case
Play Icon06:56
Prajwal Revanna Suspended from JDS in Karnataka Sex Scandal Video Case
Salman Khurshid Maria Alam Khan Niece makes Controversial Remark
Play Icon01:25
Salman Khurshid Maria Alam Khan Niece makes Controversial Remark
PM Modi attacks Congress over AI
Play Icon01:24
PM Modi attacks Congress over AI
Viral Video: Rajasthan Food Outlet Serves India's Largest Kachori For Just Rs 100, Leaves Internet Shocked
Play Icon00:42
Viral Video: Rajasthan Food Outlet Serves India's Largest Kachori For Just Rs 100, Leaves Internet Shocked
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar's 'Dhanno' Inspires Viral Dance From Driver And Girls' Gang
Play Icon00:26
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar's 'Dhanno' Inspires Viral Dance From Driver And Girls' Gang

Trending Videos

Prajwal Revanna Suspended from JDS in Karnataka Sex Scandal Video Case
play icon6:56
Prajwal Revanna Suspended from JDS in Karnataka Sex Scandal Video Case
Salman Khurshid Maria Alam Khan Niece makes Controversial Remark
play icon1:25
Salman Khurshid Maria Alam Khan Niece makes Controversial Remark
PM Modi attacks Congress over AI
play icon1:24
PM Modi attacks Congress over AI
Viral Video: Rajasthan Food Outlet Serves India's Largest Kachori For Just Rs 100, Leaves Internet Shocked
play icon0:42
Viral Video: Rajasthan Food Outlet Serves India's Largest Kachori For Just Rs 100, Leaves Internet Shocked
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar's 'Dhanno' Inspires Viral Dance From Driver And Girls' Gang
play icon0:26
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar's 'Dhanno' Inspires Viral Dance From Driver And Girls' Gang