J&K: Snow clearance operation underway at Mughal Road

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Snow clearance operation is underway for reopening of historical Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is being carried out by Mechanical and PWD R&B Department. Mughal Road which connects Poonch and Rajouri to Srinagar was closed due to heavy snowfall.