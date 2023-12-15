trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699299
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Jo Sarkaar Sansad Ko" Opposition Urges Amit Shah To Address Parliament Amid Security Breach Turmoil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us
After the fourteen Opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha today for disrupting House proceedings, a day after a major security breach in parliament last afternoon, Opposition leaders are protesting against the Central Government.

All Videos

Mathura Eidgah Breaking: Muslim side also got a shock from the Supreme Court on the survey.
Play Icon2:40
Mathura Eidgah Breaking: Muslim side also got a shock from the Supreme Court on the survey.
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Stuns Internet by Driving Car from Passenger Seat
Play Icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Stuns Internet by Driving Car from Passenger Seat
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Bhajanlal Sharma take oath as CM of Rajasthan
Play Icon8:51
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Bhajanlal Sharma take oath as CM of Rajasthan
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Play Icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
Play Icon0:33
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show

Trending Videos

Mathura Eidgah Breaking: Muslim side also got a shock from the Supreme Court on the survey.
play icon2:40
Mathura Eidgah Breaking: Muslim side also got a shock from the Supreme Court on the survey.
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Stuns Internet by Driving Car from Passenger Seat
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Stuns Internet by Driving Car from Passenger Seat
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Bhajanlal Sharma take oath as CM of Rajasthan
play icon8:51
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Bhajanlal Sharma take oath as CM of Rajasthan
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
play icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
play icon0:33
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show