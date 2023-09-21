trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665072
Joe Biden may visit India next year, invitation for Republic Day celebrations

Sep 21, 2023
PM MODI Breaking: US President Joe Biden may visit India next year, PM Modi had invited him as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations during the meeting in G20. US Ambassador to India said that PM Modi has invited Biden as the chief guest. America has not yet confirmed his arrival in India.
