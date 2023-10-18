trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676940
Joe Biden Reaches Israel: Whom did Netanyahu call a monster in front of Biden?

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Joe Biden in Israel: Today it has been 12 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Amidst this war, America's President Joe Biden has arrived on a visit to Israel. Where he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In his meeting with Biden, Netanyahu called Hamas worse than ISIS and also called ISIS a monster.
