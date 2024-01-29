trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715359
Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
oe Biden Threat To Iran: 3 US Army people have been killed in a drone attack in Jordan, and many people have also been injured. On this, US President Joe Biden has given a strong reaction. Biden has said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the attack. In fact, amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the months-long attacks by Iran-backed militias against American troops in West Asia have resulted in American civilian casualties for the first time, increasing the risk of deepening tensions in the region.

