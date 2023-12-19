trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700707
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan met JP Nadda in Delhi. After the meeting, a big statement of Shivraj Singh Chauhan has come out. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that BJP's work is a mission for me.

