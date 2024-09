videoDetails

JP Nadda responds to Kharge's letter to PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

BJP President Nadda's letter to Kharge. Letter to PM is far from the truth- Nadda. 'You wrote selectively on Rahul'. 'Rahul abused the OBC community by calling them thieves'. 'Rahul talked about beating the PM with a stick'.